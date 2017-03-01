March 1 Jyske Bank A/S:

* Initiates new share buy-back programme

* Share buy-back programme runs as from March 1, 2017 and up to and including September 29, 2017

* Buy-back programme covers a maximum value of up to 500 million Danish crowns ($70.91 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0516 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)