May 2 JYSKE BANK

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 1.24 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 936 MILLION)

* WILL MAKE A MOTION AT AN EGM IN Q2 OF 2017 FOR DISTRIBUTION OF AN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND IN AMOUNT OF DKK 500M.

* Q1 CAPITAL RATIO: 17.6%, OF WHICH COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS 15.8% AFTER DEDUCTION OF EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND (END OF 2016: 18.3% AND 16.5%)