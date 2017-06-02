June 2 JYSKE BANK:

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSES THAT AN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF DKK 5.60 PER SHARE BE PAID AT NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 10 CORRESPONDING TO A TOTAL DIVIDEND AMOUNT OF DKK 532M​

* TOTAL DIVIDEND AMOUNT OF DKK 532M OF WHICH DKK 33M IS ATTRIBUTED TO SHARES COVERED BY CAPITAL REDUCTION ADOPTED BUT NOT YET IMPLEMENTED​