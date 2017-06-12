BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 K2 Gold Corporation
* K2 Gold commences drilling at the Wels gold property, provides exploration update for Yukon projects and increases financing to $1.2 million
* K2 Gold Corp - further to news release dated June 5, co has increased size of proposed financing to raise a total of $1.2 million from new, existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities