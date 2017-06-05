June 5 K2 Gold Corporation

* K2 GOLD CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO $1.0 MILLION

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TOWARDS CO'S EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT WELS PROPERTY, WEST-CENTRAL YUKON TERRITORY, CO'S FUTURE EXPLORATION PLANS AT FLUME, STORCK, LADUE PROPERTIES

* FUNDS WILL ALSO BE USED TO FULFIL OPTION PAYMENTS UNDER OPTION AGREEMENT FOR WELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: