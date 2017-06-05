BRIEF-Sears Canada says co, certain units obtains creditor protection under CCAA
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention
June 5 K2 Gold Corporation
* K2 GOLD CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO $1.0 MILLION
* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TOWARDS CO'S EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT WELS PROPERTY, WEST-CENTRAL YUKON TERRITORY, CO'S FUTURE EXPLORATION PLANS AT FLUME, STORCK, LADUE PROPERTIES
* FUNDS WILL ALSO BE USED TO FULFIL OPTION PAYMENTS UNDER OPTION AGREEMENT FOR WELS
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017