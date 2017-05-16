BRIEF-Sito Mobile says Karen Singer reports a 10.2 pct stake in Sito as of June 19, 2017
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"
May 16 K2 INTERNET SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 55,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 24.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"
STOCKHOLM, June 19 Swedish payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, said on Monday it had received a banking license from Sweden's financial watchdog.
WASHINGTON, June 19 President Donald Trump will meet with the chief executives of technology companies including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc on Monday as the White House looks to the private sector for help in cutting government waste and improving services.