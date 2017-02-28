UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Kabe AB:
* Q4 net sales 511 million Swedish crowns ($56.60 million) versus 390 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 23 million crowns versus 18 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 5.00 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0285 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources