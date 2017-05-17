UPDATE 3-EQT to pay $6.7 bln for Rice, creating biggest U.S. natgas producer
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)
May 17 Kadant Inc
* Kadant authorizes share repurchase
* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to an additional $20 million of its equity securities
* Board authorized repurchase of additional equity securities effective May 17, 2017 through May 17, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acacia research corp - co's subsidiaries entered into an agreement with vizio, inc - sec filing
* Boeing highlights analytics capability with customer orders, new name