Feb 23 Kadant Inc:
* Kadant reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.62 to $0.66
* Q4 earnings per share $0.69
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $97 million to $100 million
* Q4 revenue $100.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $103 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Kadant Inc qtrly bookings were $114 million versus. $76
million
* Kadant Inc - 2017 guidance includes an unfavorable foreign
currency translation effect of $7 million on revenue and $0.10
on diluted EPS compared to 2016
* Kadant Inc sees 2017 report gaap diluted eps of $3.13 to
$3.23 on revenue of $423 million to $433 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $438.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $106.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kadant - "Our parts and consumables bookings were up 11
percent over Q4 of last year and 6 percent sequentially, driven
by a strong performance in North America"
* "See a fairly active market for capital projects in China
in 2017"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: