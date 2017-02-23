Feb 23 Kadant Inc:

* Kadant reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.62 to $0.66

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $97 million to $100 million

* Q4 revenue $100.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $103 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kadant Inc qtrly bookings were $114 million versus. $76 million

* Kadant Inc - 2017 guidance includes an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $7 million on revenue and $0.10 on diluted EPS compared to 2016

* Kadant Inc sees 2017 report gaap diluted eps of $3.13 to $3.23 on revenue of $423 million to $433 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $438.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $106.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kadant - "Our parts and consumables bookings were up 11 percent over Q4 of last year and 6 percent sequentially, driven by a strong performance in North America"

* "See a fairly active market for capital projects in China in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: