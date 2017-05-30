BRIEF-ARI Network Services to be acquired by True Wind Capital
* Ari network services inc - ari shareholders will receive $7.10 in cash for each share of ari common stock they own
May 30 Kadant Inc:
* Kadant to acquire NII FPG company’s forest products business
* Kadant - deal for $173 million in cash
* Kadant - it has increased its revolving credit facility to $300 million from $200 million
* Kadant - intends to finance transaction through borrowings under revolving credit facility
* Kadant - forest products business of NII FPG company includes two primary manufacturing facilities
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital that it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.
* Dow and 1Qbit announce collaboration agreement on quantum computing