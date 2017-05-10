BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 Kadmon Holdings Inc
* Kadmon Holdings Inc - CEO Harlan Waksal's total compensation for 2016 was $13.4 million versus $16.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2q5FnoC) Further company coverage:
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
* In April, government started new healthy lifestyle campaign
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.