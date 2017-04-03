April 3 Kadmon Holdings Inc:
* Kadmon announces amendment to credit agreement and related
warrants
* Kadmon Holdings Inc- terms include deferring capital raise
requirement of $17.0 million from june 30, 2017 to december 31,
2017
* Kadmon Holdings Inc - terms of amendment include deferring
mandatory monthly principal payments until january 31, 2018
* Kadmon Holdings - terms of amendment include amending
617,651 previously issued warrants to cash warrants and
adjusting warrant strike price to $4.50
