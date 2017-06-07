UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 7 Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd:
* Commenced exchange offer with respect to existing notes held by non-U.S. Persons outside United States
* company is conducting a separate concurrent offering to issue and sell additional new notes
* If new money issuance made, co will use net cash proceeds to redeem existing notes pursuant to indentures governing existing notes
* application will be made to SGX-ST for listing and quotation of new notes on SGX-ST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.