March 31 Kaiser China Culture Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 155 pct to 205 pct, or to be 30.2 million yuan to 36.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (11.8 million yuan)

* Comments that new unit performance is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ADKcW9

