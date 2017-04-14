April 14 Kaiser (China) Culture Co Ltd :

* Says its actual controller div payment proposal for FY 2016

* In new plan, co's actual controller proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders for FY 2016

* In the previous plan, co's actual controller proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GaK8nq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)