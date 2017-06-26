BRIEF-Mercury Systems enters into an amendment to co's credit agreement
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing
June 26 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - has been approved for trading its stock on OTCQB venture market, upgrading from pink market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aflac - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital corporation to buy up to 1.5 million shares of aflac incorporated common stock
BRASILIA, June 27 President Michel Temer called a corruption charge filed against him by Brazil's top prosecutor a "fiction" on Tuesday, as the nation faced deepening political turmoil under its first sitting head of state to be formally accused of a committing a crime.