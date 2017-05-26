May 26 Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* Kalytera announces changes to its board of directors

* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - announced appointment of Ronald P. Erickson as interim chairman of its board of directors

* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - ‍kalytera also announced resignations of Jerome B. Zeldis, M.D., PH.D., director, and David Stefansky, chairman​