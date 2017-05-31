BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Kalytera Therapeutics Inc
* Kalytera reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Working capital totaled $1.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $3.1 million, as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.