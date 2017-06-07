UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Kamada Ltd
* Provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of graft-versus-host disease
* Kamada, Shire agreed INDA approved by U.S. FDA for phase 2/3 study evaluating alpha-1 antitrypsin for treatment of GVHD will be transferred to Kamada
* Kamada will take full ownership and responsibility for clinical development of g1-aat iv in this indication
* Kamada Ltd says Shire decided to transfer INDA to Kamada due to pipeline prioritization and slow recruitment rate in its current u.s. Study
* Kamada will assume control of, and onward funding for full G1-AAT iv program
* Kamada Ltd says intends to conduct an integrated clinical development program across both territories - u.s. And eu
* Kamada Ltd says as result of this decision, current part 1 of phase 2/3 study conducted in u.s. Is being halted by shire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources