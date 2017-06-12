UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Kamada Ltd
* Kamada receives additional milestone payment under Glassia exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Shire
* Kamada Ltd - announced receipt of an undisclosed additional milestone payment under supply and distribution agreement with shire for Glassia
* Kamada Ltd - milestone payment was triggered by shire achieving a sales milestone for Glassia in U.S.
* Kamada Ltd - recently shipped all of proprietary products-related revenues, totaling approximately $11.5 million, which were previously delayed from Q1
* Kamada Ltd - as detailed by Kamada in its Q1 financial results, revenues from shipment were shifted from Q1 and will be recorded in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources