June 30 Kamakura Shinsho Ltd:

* Says it will issue 538,000 new shares through public offering on July 20

* Says it will also issue 80,000 new shares through private placement on July 26

* The company's total shares outstanding will become 9,077,200 after the issuance

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Rw2K26

