Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 Kamakura Shinsho Ltd:
* Says it will issue 538,000 new shares through public offering on July 20
* Says it will also issue 80,000 new shares through private placement on July 26
* The company's total shares outstanding will become 9,077,200 after the issuance
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Rw2K26
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.