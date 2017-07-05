BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
July 5 Kaman Corp:
* Kaman announces continued convertibility of its 2010 3.25% convertible notes due November 2017
* Kaman Corp says its 2010 3.25% convertible senior notes due Nov 2017 will continue to be convertible by holders thereof until close of business on Nov 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
* Dissent in Polish central bank may mean earlier hike * Zloty leads rise in CEE currencies * Hawkish ECB minutes could put pressure on CEE asset prices * German yield rise may curb demand at Hungarian auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 6 Central European currencies firmed on Thursday but there was some reticence after the Polish central bank governor reiterated his view that rates would not start to rise from record low levels this year or next. There