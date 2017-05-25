May 25 Kaman Corp

* Kaman corporation announces sale of additional convertible notes pursuant to over-allotment option exercise

* Kaman corp - sale of an additional $25 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2024

* Kaman corp - entered into additional capped call transactions with certain of initial purchasers or their respective affiliates

* Kaman - interest expense company expects to record in respect of notes will represent cash coupon of 3.25% and accretion of deemed debt discount

* Kaman corp - sale of additional notes settled on may 24, 2017

* Kaman corp- used a portion of net proceeds from sale of additional notes to enter into additional capped call transactions with option counterparties

* Kaman corp - company has issued a total of $200 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Kaman corp- intends to use remainder of net proceeds from sale of additional notes to repay indebtedness under company's existing credit agreement