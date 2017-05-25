May 25 Kaman Corp
* Kaman corporation announces sale of additional convertible
notes pursuant to over-allotment option exercise
* Kaman corp - sale of an additional $25 million in
aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% convertible senior notes
due 2024
* Kaman corp - entered into additional capped call
transactions with certain of initial purchasers or their
respective affiliates
* Kaman - interest expense company expects to record in
respect of notes will represent cash coupon of 3.25% and
accretion of deemed debt discount
* Kaman corp - sale of additional notes settled on may 24,
2017
* Kaman corp- used a portion of net proceeds from sale of
additional notes to enter into additional capped call
transactions with option counterparties
* Kaman corp - company has issued a total of $200 million
aggregate principal amount of notes
* Kaman corp- intends to use remainder of net proceeds from
sale of additional notes to repay indebtedness under company's
existing credit agreement
