BRIEF-Vornado joint venture acquires 99-year leasehold of Farley post office
* Vornado joint venture acquires 99-year leasehold of Farley post office
May 8 Kaman Corp
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
* Pricing offering of $175 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2024
* Kaman - in connection with notes offering, entered into capped call transactions with one or more of initial purchasers or their respective affiliates
* Intends to use approximately $17.9 million of net proceeds from this offering to pay cost of capped call transactions
* Tractor Supply Co says on June 15, 2017, entered into an incremental term loan agreement
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank