UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 297 million rupees versus loss 782.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 433.9 million rupees versus 400.2 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kGyLOk Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources