UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Kamdar Group M Bhd
* Unit served with Writ Of Summon & Statement Of Claim dated 12 april 2017 by Mohamad Hafiz Bin Hamidun
* Writ Of Summon And Statement Of Claim, regarding misuse of the plaintiff’s name without authorization. Source text: (bit.ly/2phMryh) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources