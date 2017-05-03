BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 KANCERA AB
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A SMALLER NEW ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF SEK 24 MILLION
* NEW ISSUE WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ONE NEW SHARE FOR 10 OLD AT A PRICE 1.80 SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.