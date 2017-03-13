UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
March 13 Kandi Technologies Group Inc
* Kandi technologies-identified areas in financials for years ended dec 31, 2015,2014, first 3 qtrs for fy ended dec 31, 2016 that require adjustment
* Kandi technologies group inc says concluded that company's previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon- sec filing
* Kandi technologies group inc- reassessing its internal controls over its financial reporting and compliance programs - sec filing
* Kandi technologies group inc - restatements will have no effect on net income of company as reported in previously issued financial statements
* Kandi technologies group inc - company dismissed awc and engaged bdo china shu lun pan certified public accountants llp Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nh0S7E) Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly