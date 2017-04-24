BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles
April 24 Kandi Technologies Group Inc:
* Kandi Technologies - electric vehicles made by Kandi Electric Vehicles Group got total subsidy payments of RMB 603.5 million from Chinese government for 2015
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - payment of RMB 239 million of total subsidy payments was received on April 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
