March 8 Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd
* CBA finance secured for Smith Bay wharf
* Entered into a funding agreement with Commonwealth Bank of
Australia
* The bank will lend up to $57.1 mln in total
* Funding agreement will support 100% of anticipated
construction cost of $30mln for co's proposed Smith Bay Wharf
* Deal contains provisions for up to $25mln of facilities
should co elect to borrow against its expanded portfolio of land
and timber assets in future
