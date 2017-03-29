BRIEF-Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 29 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its Hong Kong-based unit will invest C$1 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Toronto named Kangmei(Toronto) Health Technology Co Ltd, which will be engaged in R&D and selling business of American ginseng and other health foods
* Says its health unit will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Guangzhou, which will be engaged in logistics warehousing and smart pharmacy business
* Says its information unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Shenzhen, which will be engaged in factoring business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vwdl2E; goo.gl/Ddgdlq; goo.gl/Y1eh28
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.33 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21