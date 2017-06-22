June 22 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay preferred stock dividend as 7.5 yuan/share, to shareholders of record on June 28

* Says the company's preferred shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 29

