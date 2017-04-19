April 19 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 21.2 percent y/y at 3.3 billion yuan ($479.30 million)

* Says it sells two land sites for 398.2 million yuan

* Says it plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan debt financing instruments, up to 10 billion yuan ultra-short commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pB156m; bit.ly/2pfZNOa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)