* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 21.2 percent y/y at 3.3 billion yuan ($479.30 million)
* Says it sells two land sites for 398.2 million yuan
* Says it plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan debt financing instruments, up to 10 billion yuan ultra-short commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pB156m; bit.ly/2pfZNOa
($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners