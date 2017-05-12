BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder bought 10.6 million shares in the company on may 12 for about 216.5 million yuan ($31.38 million)
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)
* Vbi Vaccines reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for Hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac(tm)