UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Kanmonkai Co Ltd
* Says it will set up a JV with Shanghai-based firm in Shanghai, which is engaged in investment, asset management and consulting, in October
* The JV will be engaged in operation of its brand restaurants and development of the franchise
* Says Shanghai-based firm and the co will hold a 80 percent stake and a 20 percent stake in the JV respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jk3eFb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources