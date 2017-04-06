April 6 Kappahl AB (Publ)

* Says operating profit improved and was SEK 47 (31) million for quarter

* Q2 gross margin 58.9 percent

* Q2 sales in comparable stores +1.9 percent

* Q2 gross margin was positively affected by continued work on pricing and campaign strategies percent

* Reuters poll: Kappahl Q2 op profit was seen at SEK 43 million, comparable sales at +1.8 percent, gross margin at 58.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)