BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
May 22 Kar Auction Services Inc
* Kar Auction Services announces pricing and upsizing of debt financing
* Has priced its previously announced offering of 5.125 pct senior notes due 2025
* Size of offering has been increased from $800 million to $950 million.
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to repay portion of existing term loans outstanding under senior secured credit facilities
* Expects to increase revolving commitments under senior secured credit facilities from $300 million to $350 million
* Notes are expected to be issued at an issue price of 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.