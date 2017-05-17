BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
May 17 Kar Auction Services Inc
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC SAYS ITS CARSARRIVE NETWORK SUBSIDIARY HAS ACQUIRED VEHICLE TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS OF DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround