BRIEF-SeniVita Sozial gGmbH: restructuring of SeniVita Social Care scheduled to be completed in Q3 2017

* SAID ON FRIDAY, RESTRUCTURING OF THE WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SENIVITA SOZIAL GGMBH, SENIVITA SOCIALCARE GMBH, IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017, WITH OVERALL SAVINGS OF OVER 2.5 MILLION EUROS