BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share
April 5 KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB
* REG-KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF SET-OFF ISSUE
* CONVERTIBLE HOLDERS ACCEPTED TO OFFSET SEK 67 MILLION OF COMPANY'S CONVERTIBLE DEBT
* SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE BY SEK 5.4 MILLION FROM SEK 26.7 MILLION TO SEK 32.2 MILLION
* SEB EMISSIONER ACTED AS ISSUING AGENT IN CONNECTION WITH SET-OFF ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial update-bit.ax
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017