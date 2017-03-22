BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 22 Karolinska Development AB:
* Karolinska Development company Aprea Therapeutics announces research collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
* Announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to study the effects of reactivation of tumor suppressor protein p53 by APR-246
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE