BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility to SK Biotek Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
Feb 23 Karr Securities Inc:
* Has acquired ownership and control over 8.3 million units of Karmin Exploration Inc
* Now beneficially owns and controls about 22.7 million common shares and about 4.2 million warrants of Karmin Exploration Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
BERLIN, June 16 Zalando wants to double in size by 2020, it's co-chief executive said on Friday, as Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced new partnerships with Nike, H&M Weekday brand and the Bestseller group.
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.