May 3 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm and Anivive Lifesciences sign exclusive global license agreement for Verdinexor for Animal Health Applications

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Karyopharm to receive $1 million upfront payment

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Karyopharm then eligible to receive up to $43.5 million in future milestones, plus royalties