April 4 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc :
* Karyopharm reports interim Phase 2b SADAL data at the 2017
American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting
* 28.6% overall response rate demonstrated with a median
duration of greater than seven months
* Top-line data from SADAL study expected in mid-2018
* Should data confirm current results, plan to apply for
accelerated approval for treatment of relapsed / refractory
DLBCL
* Amending SADAL study protocol to become single-arm study
focusing solely on single-agent selinexor dosed at 60mg twice
weekly
* SADAL study being amended to reduce 14-week treatment-free
period to 8 weeks in patients who achieved at least PR on most
recent therapy
* Company plans to enroll up to an additional 90 patients to
new 60mg single-arm cohort
* Patients who were refractory or did not achieve at least a
PR on their prior therapy in SADAL study to continue 14-week
treatment-free period
