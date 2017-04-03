April 3 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Says CFO Justin Renz resigned

* Karyopharm announces management change

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Renz will continue to serve company in an advisory capacity in order to ensure a smooth transition

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Karyopharm has begun a search process for selection and appointment of a new chief financial officer

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - in interim, Michael Todisco, who has served as company's vice president, finance, will lead its internal finance function