June 23 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc says with additional responders, median duration of response remains greater than 7 months

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - updated Phase 2b SADAL data in relapsed or refractory DLBCL

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - ‍observed responses continue to be durable, with a median DOR of greater than 7 months, including prolonged complete responses​

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - 60mg dose continues to be well tolerated with a low incidence of grade 3 or greater adverse events

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - 60mg treatment arm is enrolling on track, and look forward to reporting top-line data from SADAL study in second half of 2018