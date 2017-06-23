WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc says with additional responders, median duration of response remains greater than 7 months
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - updated Phase 2b SADAL data in relapsed or refractory DLBCL
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - observed responses continue to be durable, with a median DOR of greater than 7 months, including prolonged complete responses
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - 60mg dose continues to be well tolerated with a low incidence of grade 3 or greater adverse events
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - 60mg treatment arm is enrolling on track, and look forward to reporting top-line data from SADAL study in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.