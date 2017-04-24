BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 24 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:
* Karyopharm Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc says commencing a registered underwritten public offering of $40 million in shares of its common stock
* Karyopharm Therapeutics - intends to use proceeds of offering in part to support continued clinical development of selinexor in multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock