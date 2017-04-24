April 24 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* Karyopharm Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc says commencing a registered underwritten public offering of $40 million in shares of its common stock

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - intends to use proceeds of offering in part to support continued clinical development of selinexor in multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: