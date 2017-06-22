June 22 Kasai Kogyo Co Ltd

* Says it plans to establish a Slovakia-based wholly owned unit named KASAI SLOVAKIA s.r.o. in September

* Says the new unit will be capitalized at 10 million euros (1.25 billion yen)

* Says the new unit will be engaged in production and sales of automobile interior components

