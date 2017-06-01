June 1 NETIA SA:

* TOMASZ SZOPA RESIGNS FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO OF CO, EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 1

* SUPERVISORY BOARD OF CO APPOINTS KATARZYNA IWUĆ AS NEW CEO

* TILL NOW KATARZYNA IWUĆ ALSO ACTED AS CFO OF CO AND FROM NOW ON SHE HOLDS BOTH POSITIONS