UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Katrina Group Ltd
* katrina to expand overseas footprint, enters into mou with leading restaurant chain operator, Ajisen China
* Proposed collaboration expected to be by way of franchise or joint ventur
* Parties shall negotiate and determine manner of proposed collaboration, whether by way of franchise or joint venture
* Definitive agreement is expected to be negotiated and finalised by first half of 2017
* Katrina and Ajisen China to collaborate in opening restaurants under "so pho" brand in hong kong and prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources